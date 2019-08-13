OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 13
Weather  90.0° weather icon
John Knight takes over as Jerome zoning administrator

John Knight

John Knight

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 12:28 p.m.

The Town of Jerome has hired a new zoning administrator.

John Knight spent most of his career in California and Oregon as a city planner, parks planner, project manager, educator and developer.

He comes to the Jerome with 30 years of experience in planning, with 11 years in the public sector and the past 20 years in the private sector.

He and his wife, Wendy, who is a local hospice nurse, moved here from California more than a year ago and now live in Sedona. Knight said they came here on vacation and fell in love with the area.

Knight has been working in private consulting and decided to apply for the Jerome job.

Knight said he didn’t believe any past Jerome zoning administrator has as much experience as he brings to the job.

At the Jerome zoning offices on Monday, Knight said a lot of the job of zoning administrator is working with people. “It’s not all about how to manage a spread-sheet. It’s how to work with people.”

If there’s something Jerome is thinking of doing in terms of planning, Knight said, “there’s a good chance I’ve already done it somewhere else.”

Knight also has a masters degree in business from George Fox University and bachelor’s degree in natural resources planning from Humboldt State University.

His public sector work included planning jobs with the City of Newberg, Oregon, Brentwood, California, and Antioch, California.

“Jerome is a very unique place,” Knight said. “It’s a small town, with a small number of residents, and a huge number of visitors.”

