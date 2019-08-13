Letter: Camp Verde came together to bring life to history

Editor: Dear Town of Camp Verde

We couldn’t have done it without your help. The kids -- and the parents really enjoyed the show.

In total, the team effort presented six books, one in Yavapai, one in Spanish and a full-length children’s musical play.

We opened the stage up to Camp Verde Culture and saw the Verde Valley Archeology Center, the Yavapai-Apache Nation, and the Fort come to life.

This was a unique program especially geared to feed the minds of young children with moral fiber as well as education on the local area of Camp Verde.

Sharing Ole Lumpy taught the importance of sharing

VVAC ‘Cornes’ taught where corn comes from and its many uses

Gathad read in Yavapai by Frieda Eswaonia was an ancient Yavapai legend.

Noah, by Karna Peck, is a Bible story.

The Fort play led by Sheila Stubler was a live demonstration of what a family visiting the Fort with a glimpse of history.

Yavapai-Apache Nation shared a taste of culture with their song and dance on the stage.

My Little Girl by Wayne Treptow taught that sometimes we love our pets like they are family -- and that is OK.

3 The Lost Ant by Diana Stoneberg was really fun. We brought 10 tots up to the stage and directed them to eat potato salad to save #3 from sinking.

They learned about numbers, helping family and stage fright.

Fibber Frog by Karna Peck taught there are consequences of not telling the truth.

We finished up with a book by Hazel Oller read by Rick Rokosz which helps children to appreciate who is behind the sounds of the night.

There were several sponsors who helped make this all possible by providing time, money, energy and toys which we passed out after each reading.

Kiwanis was very generous with their support and we really appreciate it.

Sheri Hauser, Camp Verde