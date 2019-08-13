RV fire doused by nearby helpers at campground
Owner managed to avoid serious injury
On Thursday, Aug. 8, at about 6:30 p.m., Cottonwood firefighters were dispatched to a reported single RV fire in the area of the Sheeps Crossing Day Use campground, located southeast of the Verde Villages, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, firefighters learned the RV fire was mostly subdued by helpful, nearby campers from the Thousand Trails RV Park used fire extinguishers and garden water hoses to contain an RV fire.
The owner of the burned vehicle believes the fire started in the engine bay and then quickly engulfed the inside of the RV.
It appears the RV was completely destroyed. The exact cause has not yet been determined.
The driver was able to safely exit the vehicle without serious injuries. There was no damage to the surrounding public land during the incident.
Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies assisted with the incident.
Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260.
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Cottonwood: North Main going on 'road diet'
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Obituary: Wayne See, 1923 - 2019
- Cottonwood council approves rate revisions for Rec Center
- Plans move forward for county jail in Prescott
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: