RV fire doused by nearby helpers at campground

On Thursday, Aug. 8, at about 6:30 p.m., Cottonwood firefighters were dispatched to a reported single RV fire in the area of the Sheeps Crossing Day Use campground, located southeast of the Verde Villages, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned the RV fire was mostly subdued by helpful, nearby campers from the Thousand Trails RV Park used fire extinguishers and garden water hoses to contain an RV fire.

The owner of the burned vehicle believes the fire started in the engine bay and then quickly engulfed the inside of the RV.

It appears the RV was completely destroyed. The exact cause has not yet been determined.

The driver was able to safely exit the vehicle without serious injuries. There was no damage to the surrounding public land during the incident.

Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies assisted with the incident.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260.