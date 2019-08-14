Patel hearing on Hilton Garden Inn delayed until November

COTTONWOOD – Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will consider a residential-to-commercial rezoning application three months later than originally scheduled.

A June 20 Planning and Zoning meeting ended with a rezoning consideration and vote, by the county’s Board of Supervisors, being scheduled for Aug. 21.

Property owners Chandrika and Jack Patel plan to build a 154-room Hilton Garden Inn on a parcel at the southeast corner of SR 179 and Jacks Canyon Road in the Village of Oak Creek.

However, a Wednesday press release from the county stated that the supervisors will hear the request on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in Cottonwood.

“Yavapai County Development Services, in consultation with the applicant, has found the need to postpone this hearing until a future date,” the press release stated.

The Patel’s request is for a zoning map change from RCU-2A (Residential Rural) to C2-1 (Commercial). That request has been met with resistance from opponents of the idea of a large hotel in that spot.

According to Development Services Director Dave Williams, reasons contained in correspondence to the county included concerns such as the hotel is “too big,” there would be “too much traffic,” “detrimental to residents,” “too many hotels,” “fire concerns,” “public safety,” “air quality,” “quality of life,” “population,” and “conformance to general plan.”

The Nov. 20 meeting will be held at the Yavapai County Administrative Services Verde Valley Complex hearing room, located in Cottonwood at 10 S. 6th St.

The meeting will be open to the public, which means that the public will be allowed to speak.

