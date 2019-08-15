Arizona Fall Water Symposium Sept. 24
COTTONWOOD – Six water experts will visit the Valley to talk about important changes and conditions in Arizona water.
The Arizona Fall Water Symposium is scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center’s conference room.
Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy, is this year’s keynote speaker.
Porter will talk about Gila Watershed Adjudication, as well as its implications for landowners and how it affects Sedona and the Verde Valley.
Other speakers scheduled for the Sept. 24 water symposium include Tom Buschatzke, Greg Kornrumph, Lucas Shaw, Jay Tomkus and Jamee Reddell.
The event is sponsored by the Sedona Verde Valley Association of Realtors.
Cost to attend is $10. For more information or to register, visit events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=ygj59crab&oeidk=a07egfqnuqm2a187b56.
-- Bill Helm
