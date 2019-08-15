OFFERS
County looks to fill vacancy on Valley Academy School Board

Originally Published: August 15, 2019 1:55 p.m.

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education Governing Board, representing the Clarkdale-Jerome School District, effective Sept. 25.

The opening was created by the resignation of veteran Board Member and Chairman, Frank Vander Horst, who is moving out of the district. Superintendent Carter expressed his sincere appreciation for the work that Mr. Vander Horst did as a VACTE Governing Board Member and wishes him the very best in the future.

If you are interested in filling the vacancy, send a letter of interest and a resume to Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301, Fax 928-771-3329, Email: Tim.carter@yavapai.us.

Please include information about yourself, why you would like to be a board member, your residence and mailing address, your email address, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.

To be eligible to hold this seat a person must: be a registered voter, be a citizen of the United States of America, be at least 18 years of age, possess their civil rights, have continually resided within the Clarkdale-Jerome School District for at least one year immediately preceding taking office, and they or their spouse cannot be employed by VACTE or by a third party provider. Deadline for receipt of letters of interest is Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Mr. Carter will interview candidates at the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education District office in Bridgeport on Monday, Sept. 16. The appointment should be announced by Wednesday, Sept. 18, and be valid from Sept. 25, 2019 until Dec. 31, 2020.

If you have any questions, please call Mr. Carter at 928-925-6560.

