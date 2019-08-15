Jerome looks to historical society for help on Cuban Queen parking quandary
The Jerome Town Council Tuesday night said the town will move forward and work with the owners of the Cuban Queen to try to settle their quandary over parking permits.
Specifically, the Council is directing the owners to reach out to the Jerome Historical Society.
“Following closed session, the announcement was made that staff was directed by council to reach out to the Historical Society to see if they would be willing to provide five parking spaces for the Cuban Queen project,” Town Manager Candace Gallagher said Wednesday.
The council met in executive session about redevelopment of the former Cuban Queen, located at 324 Queen St.
The next town meeting about the Cuban Queen is scheduled Oct. 24 in front of the Jerome Board of Adjustment.
The owners of the property, Windy Jones and Josh Lindner, are attempting to build a new building on the site historically similar to the old Cuban Queen brothel that crumbled into a pile of bricks several years ago.
Parking permits issued to the previous owner of the Cuban Queen were considered not valid by the town attorney, because the original permit required reconstruction of the building.
Now, the new owners are seeking new parking permits.
Jerome’s new zoning administrator, John Knight, said Monday he would attend the council meeting and has been getting “up-to-speed” on the Cuban Queen.
“We’re going to do our best to make something work for the town, something work for them,” said Knight.
Knight said he thought the town would have a chance to sit down with the Cuban Queen owners and try to work something out in the next few weeks or months.
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
- Cottonwood: North Main going on 'road diet'
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood council approves rate revisions for Rec Center
- Plans move forward for county jail in Prescott
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- An intimidating lifesaver: Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle the best $4,000 Cottonwood PD ever spent
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
20
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...