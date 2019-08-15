Jerome looks to historical society for help on Cuban Queen parking quandary

The Jerome Town Council Tuesday night said the town will move forward and work with the owners of the Cuban Queen to try to settle their quandary over parking permits.

Specifically, the Council is directing the owners to reach out to the Jerome Historical Society.

“Following closed session, the announcement was made that staff was directed by council to reach out to the Historical Society to see if they would be willing to provide five parking spaces for the Cuban Queen project,” Town Manager Candace Gallagher said Wednesday.

The council met in executive session about redevelopment of the former Cuban Queen, located at 324 Queen St.

The next town meeting about the Cuban Queen is scheduled Oct. 24 in front of the Jerome Board of Adjustment.

The owners of the property, Windy Jones and Josh Lindner, are attempting to build a new building on the site historically similar to the old Cuban Queen brothel that crumbled into a pile of bricks several years ago.

Parking permits issued to the previous owner of the Cuban Queen were considered not valid by the town attorney, because the original permit required reconstruction of the building.

Now, the new owners are seeking new parking permits.

Jerome’s new zoning administrator, John Knight, said Monday he would attend the council meeting and has been getting “up-to-speed” on the Cuban Queen.

“We’re going to do our best to make something work for the town, something work for them,” said Knight.

Knight said he thought the town would have a chance to sit down with the Cuban Queen owners and try to work something out in the next few weeks or months.