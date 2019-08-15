OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Aug. 16
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Jerome looks to historical society for help on Cuban Queen parking quandary

The owners of the property of the former Cuban Queen, Windy Jones and Josh Lindner at a recent Board of Adjustment meeting. The old bricks form he Cuban Queen at left. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

The owners of the property of the former Cuban Queen, Windy Jones and Josh Lindner at a recent Board of Adjustment meeting. The old bricks form he Cuban Queen at left. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: August 15, 2019 12:35 p.m.

The Jerome Town Council Tuesday night said the town will move forward and work with the owners of the Cuban Queen to try to settle their quandary over parking permits.

Specifically, the Council is directing the owners to reach out to the Jerome Historical Society.

“Following closed session, the announcement was made that staff was directed by council to reach out to the Historical Society to see if they would be willing to provide five parking spaces for the Cuban Queen project,”  Town Manager Candace Gallagher said Wednesday.

The council met in executive session about redevelopment of the former Cuban Queen, located at 324 Queen St.

The next town meeting about the Cuban Queen is scheduled Oct. 24 in front of the Jerome Board of Adjustment.

The owners of the property, Windy Jones and Josh Lindner, are attempting to build a new building on the site historically similar to the old Cuban Queen brothel that crumbled into a pile of bricks several years ago.

Parking permits issued to the previous owner of the Cuban Queen were considered not valid by the town attorney, because the original permit required reconstruction of the building.

Now, the new owners are seeking new parking permits.

Jerome’s new zoning administrator, John Knight, said Monday he would attend the council meeting and has been getting “up-to-speed” on the Cuban Queen.

“We’re going to do our best to make something work for the town, something work for them,” said Knight.

Knight said he thought the town would have a chance to sit down with the Cuban Queen owners and try to work something out in the next few weeks or months.

photo

The owners of the property of the former Cuban Queen, Windy Jones and Josh Lindner at a recent Board of Adjustment meeting. The old bricks form the Cuban Queen are shown here. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Jerome Council to discuss Cuban Queen today
New life for Jerome’s Cuban Queen?
Parking concerns stall redevelopment of Jerome’s Cuban Queen
New Life for the Cuban Queen
Cuban Queen project on slow track in Jerome

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
20
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News