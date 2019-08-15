NAU notes: Cookus named to FCS national performer of the year watch list

FLAGSTAFF – Northern Arizona University senior quarterback Case Cookus has been named to the 40-player watch list for the 2019 College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy.

Cookus, who claimed the honor in 2015, is one of seven Big Sky representatives on the list. The senior signal-caller enters the 2019 campaign boasting 7,968 passing yards and 74 touchdown passes in his career.



Cookus is 20 touchdown passes shy of becoming NAU’s all-time leader in that category and 3,432 shy of taking over the lead in aerial yards. Over his career, Cookus has compiled 11 games with over 300 passing yards and three 400-plus yard efforts.

The 2019 CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with eight-inch crystal football on top. All FCS players are eligible for the award. The award winner will be announced January 15, 2020.

Your Phoenix CW to televise six NAU football games

FLAGSTAFF – Your Phoenix CW will once again be the television home for Northern Arizona University football games this season with a total of six games on the broadcast schedule.

Live “Your Phoenix CW” telecasts include Western New Mexico (Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.), Northern Colorado (Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.), Portland State (Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.), Sacramento State (Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.) and Idaho (Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.).

In addition, Your Phoenix CW will also televise the season opener vs. Missouri State (August 29) on a tape-delayed basis on Saturday, August 31.

The NAU Football television package was secured by Learfield’s NAU Lumberjack Sports Properties, the university’s athletic multimedia rightsholder.



Each of NAU Football telecasts will also be available on live NAU-TV.com and streamed via Pluto TV with the “Voice of the Lumberjacks” Mitch Strohman and Kevin Stephens on the call.