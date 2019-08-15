Obituary: Dana Gay (Reed) Rose, 1959 - 2019
Dana passed away peacefully in her sleep Aug. 4, 2019.
She was born on March 10, 1959, to Eleanor and Jay C. Reed in Marysville, California, where she had many longtime friends and has many family members there.
She was employed at the Haven of Camp Verde. That was her home away from home. She had many friends that she loved there.
She is survived by her only son, Antone Rose IV; and grandson, Antone Rose V from Marysville; her mother, Eleanor; twin sister, Denise Scott of Redlands, Calif.; sister, Ginger of Camp Verde; nieces, Mulysa Guthrie of Camp Verde and Myshayla Justus of Prescott Valley; nephew, Robbie Dunston of Camp Verde as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held on August 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Bueler Funeral Home in Camp Verde Arizona. Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. at the Haven of Camp Verde.
Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
