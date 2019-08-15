OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Aug. 16
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Dana Gay (Reed) Rose, 1959 - 2019

Dana Gay (Reed) Rose

Dana Gay (Reed) Rose

Originally Published: August 15, 2019 1:32 p.m.

Dana passed away peacefully in her sleep Aug. 4, 2019.

She was born on March 10, 1959, to Eleanor and Jay C. Reed in Marysville, California, where she had many longtime friends and has many family members there.

She was employed at the Haven of Camp Verde. That was her home away from home. She had many friends that she loved there.

She is survived by her only son, Antone Rose IV; and grandson, Antone Rose V from Marysville; her mother, Eleanor; twin sister, Denise Scott of Redlands, Calif.; sister, Ginger of Camp Verde; nieces, Mulysa Guthrie of Camp Verde and Myshayla Justus of Prescott Valley; nephew, Robbie Dunston of Camp Verde as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held on August 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Bueler Funeral Home in Camp Verde Arizona. Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. at the Haven of Camp Verde.

Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Debbie Kay Erickson 1958 - 2010
Obituary: Eleanor Albers 1938-2018
Obituary: Gloria A. Nelson 1932-2019
Obituary: Helen Naomi Linn 1925-2019
Obituary: Babetta Bownan

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News