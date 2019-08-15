Obituary: Karen Alice Merow, 1937-2019

Karen Merow, 82, of Cottonwood, passed away in her home surrounded by her family and friends on July 3, 2019.

She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Robert and Eva Lewensohn.

She graduated from the University of Madison. She married William ‘Bill’ Merow in 1962.

The family moved to the Verde Valley in the late 1960s and started a lifelong commitment to contributing to this community.

Verde Valley Ambulance was started by the Merows with Howard and Laverne Westcott. Karen taught the EMT course for many years.

Her volunteerism included working with NACOG, First Steps program, Ombudsman program, Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition and Verde Valley Medical Center ‘Pink’ Ladies. She was a great proponent of community involvement.

She was known for having a great ‘dry’ sense of humor.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 2002. She is survived by son, Robert Merow; daughter, Vanessa Van Aken; grandchildren, Cady Merow, Cody Merow, Kevin Van Aken; and sister, Gaye Jolosky and family. The family will be available for people to pay their respects on The family will be available for friends to pay their respects on September 18, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1256 S. Rainbow Drive in Cottonwood.

They ask that in lieu of flowers monetary donations be made to the Verde Valley Sanctuary.

“We mourn the dead and keep them in our hearts. But we live our lives” — Karen A. Merow.





Information provided by survivors.