OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Aug. 16
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Karen Alice Merow, 1937-2019

Karen Merow

Karen Merow

Originally Published: August 15, 2019 1:28 p.m.

Karen Merow, 82, of Cottonwood, passed away in her home surrounded by her family and friends on July 3, 2019.

She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Robert and Eva Lewensohn.

She graduated from the University of Madison. She married William ‘Bill’ Merow in 1962.

The family moved to the Verde Valley in the late 1960s and started a lifelong commitment to contributing to this community.

Verde Valley Ambulance was started by the Merows with Howard and Laverne Westcott. Karen taught the EMT course for many years.

Her volunteerism included working with NACOG, First Steps program, Ombudsman program, Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition and Verde Valley Medical Center ‘Pink’ Ladies. She was a great proponent of community involvement.

She was known for having a great ‘dry’ sense of humor.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 2002. She is survived by son, Robert Merow; daughter, Vanessa Van Aken; grandchildren, Cady Merow, Cody Merow, Kevin Van Aken; and sister, Gaye Jolosky and family. The family will be available for people to pay their respects on The family will be available for friends to pay their respects on September 18, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1256 S. Rainbow Drive in Cottonwood.

They ask that in lieu of flowers monetary donations be made to the Verde Valley Sanctuary.

“We mourn the dead and keep them in our hearts. But we live our lives” — Karen A. Merow.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Debra Lynn Trammel 1961-2019
Obituary: Betty A. Johnston
Obituary: Annie Pena 1943-2019
Arlene Mae Van Dine 1931 - 2010
Obituary: Patricia Jane Friedman, 1934-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News