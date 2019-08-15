OFFERS
Obituary: Lloyd Stutzman, 1939-2019

Lloyd Stutzman

Lloyd Stutzman

Originally Published: August 15, 2019 1:23 p.m.

For a split moment at 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2019, the world stood still as Lloyd Stutzman went to sleep leaving this Earth to join the many loved ones who went before him into the arms of our Lord.

Lloyd was born to David and Polly Stutzman on Nov. 8, 1939, in Uniontown, Ohio. Lloyd was the second of seven children.

Lloyd was an independent, strong-willed family man who believed nothing in life was ever free. Everything required hard work and dedication.

In 1965, Lloyd married his forever love, Nancy Hopkins. Together they had three children: two boys and one girl.

Shortly after the birth of their last child, Lloyd packed up his family and moved to Arizona. It is there that he planted his roots and built his legacy.

Lloyd was a talented mason working for the Brick Layers Union for 27 years until retirement. Having an undying drive to be productive, and the inability to just be retired, Lloyd would go on to work as a maintenance technician for the Phoenix School District for 11 more years.

Upon retirement, Lloyd and Nancy moved to Camp Verde, Arizona, where they enjoyed the small town amongst their closest friends.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his mother and father, David and Polly Stutzman; brother, Mervin (Viola) Stutzman; and brother-in-law, John Shrock.

Remembering his legacy, Lloyd leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Nancy (“Fancy”) Stutzman; daughter, Valenia (Bill) Head; sons, Tim (Kathy) Stutzman, and Ron (Tracy) Stutzman; brother, Dave (Helen) Stutzman; sisters Esther (John) Bontrager, Katherine Mast, Alma Schlabach, and Betz Shrock; seven grandchildren, Austin, Ashley (Steven), Tracey (Tim), Kolby, Shelby, Michela, and Savannah; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Kaden, Easton, Hailey, Braxton, Maverick, Paisley, Ryleigh and Brooke.

Memories of you will live on in our hearts forever. Gone for today until we meet again

A Celebration of Life will take place Aug. 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Camp Verde at the VFW 6739 located at 277 W. Veterans Way.

Information provided by survivors.

