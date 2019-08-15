OFFERS
Fri, Aug. 16
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Prescott Bird Busters hosting seminar for beginners Saturday

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: August 15, 2019 2:31 p.m.

On Saturday at the Prescott Trap and Skeet Club will host First Shots, an introduction to clay target shooting.

The Bird Busters’ Scholastic Clay Target Program is free but pre-registration is required. Email prescottbirdbusters@gmail.com to sign but space is limited.

The seminar is for 12 and older and participants must wear close toed shoes, a hat, protective eye and ear wear and sign a waiver and consent form.

The class offers an introduction to three clay shooting sports, hands on instruction from certified instructors and in introduction to recreational use of shot guns.

More like this story

AHA begins Clay Pigeon Program
Unofficial shooting range doubles as ammunition trash pile
AHA Skeet Shooter Hits His Mark
Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop/Camp set for April
American Heritage Academy AD named Educator of Year

