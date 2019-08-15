Prescott Bird Busters hosting seminar for beginners Saturday
On Saturday at the Prescott Trap and Skeet Club will host First Shots, an introduction to clay target shooting.
The Bird Busters’ Scholastic Clay Target Program is free but pre-registration is required. Email prescottbirdbusters@gmail.com to sign but space is limited.
The seminar is for 12 and older and participants must wear close toed shoes, a hat, protective eye and ear wear and sign a waiver and consent form.
The class offers an introduction to three clay shooting sports, hands on instruction from certified instructors and in introduction to recreational use of shot guns.
