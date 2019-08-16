Old Town Assoc. members to meet Monday

COTTONWOOD – Members of the Cottonwood Old Town Association are set to hold their annual meeting Monday.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Old Town Red Rooster Café, which is on the northeast corner of Pima and Main streets.

New members are welcome to attend if they have joined online prior to the meeting by completing this survey: bit.ly/2Ha09xp

Owners and operators of businesses located along Main Street, between North Seventh and North Cactus streets, can purchase memberships for $60 per year, while anyone else can support the association’s activities by purchasing a $90 annual membership.

A letter to members, signed by President Brenda Clouston and other OTA leaders, discussed the priorities for this year’s annual meeting.

“We are excited to go over the past-year accomplishments and share future marketing efforts,” the letter reads. “As well as upcoming events to promote Old Town this fall and winter.”

Old Town will be a part of the busy fall season, which tends to be when the most community festivals take place. The Sept. 20-21 Thunder Valley Rally, in Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park, is one example of these events.

The Old Town Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit merchant association, comprised of business owners and community members in the Old Town Cottonwood area in Cottonwood.

According to its website, oldtown.org, the organization was founded with the mission of improving the commercial district on behalf of its business owners.

Its mission statement is to “create and promote community events along Historic 89A in Old Town Cottonwood.”

The organization’s hope to encourage the growth of tourism for the economic development of entrepreneurs, and a return to “Main Street America.”

Some of OTA’s upcoming events, which can be found at oldtown.org/featuredevents.html, include the Second Saturday Art Walks, the Sept. 21 Bootleggers’ Bash and the Oct. 31 Old Town Safe Night.