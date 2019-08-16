Western Light: Arizona Gecko
We often see these little guys after dark, either scurrying around our patios or climbing our outside walls. We might think this is an Arizona native, but no... it's actually a Mediterranean gecko. At some point in time a few of these guys made their way across the Atlantic in ships, landed on the east coast and progressed westward. They have now settled in many US states, and considering the fact that they are soft-skinned and rather fragile, now thrive surprisingly well in Arizona. The very good news is that they are not poisonous, eat bugs, and are fun to watch.
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
- Cottonwood: North Main going on 'road diet'
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood council approves rate revisions for Rec Center
- Plans move forward for county jail in Prescott
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Fire crews smash window to rescue child locked inside truck
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
20
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...