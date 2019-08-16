OFFERS
Western Light: Arizona Gecko

A Mediterranean gecko--now an Arizona gecko--on a bug hunt.

A Mediterranean gecko--now an Arizona gecko--on a bug hunt.

mugshot photo
By Melissa Bowersock
Originally Published: August 16, 2019 1:11 p.m.

We often see these little guys after dark, either scurrying around our patios or climbing our outside walls. We might think this is an Arizona native, but no... it's actually a Mediterranean gecko. At some point in time a few of these guys made their way across the Atlantic in ships, landed on the east coast and progressed westward. They have now settled in many US states, and considering the fact that they are soft-skinned and rather fragile, now thrive surprisingly well in Arizona. The very good news is that they are not poisonous, eat bugs, and are fun to watch.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.

