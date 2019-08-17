Beer School, male revue top week’s events at Main Stage

Thursday, Aug. 22, Main Stage’s own monthly Beer School will be back in session with San Diego’s Belching Beaver Brewery.



Belching Beaver was established in 2012 and came from “a desire to make great beer and have a Dam good time doing it.”

The Beaver offers many different types of beers including Triple IPAs, Blondes, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts, sours and barrel-aged beers.

Beer School is $5 which includes five to six tastings, promotional items and all the information you could possibly take in about Belching Beaver Brewery.



School starts at 7 p.m., so don’t be tardy. 21+

Friday, Aug. 23, DJ Johnny K, one of Main Stage’s resident DJs will pack the dance floor for one of his bi-monthly gigs. For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between.

Music starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. when the bar closes. This is a 21+ event with no cover charge.

Saturday, Aug. 24, Main Stage is excited to welcome back Aimee V. Justice and her male revue.

The “Sexy Sizzlin’ Summer Male Revue” includes an incredible hostess, four hot guys from Phoenix and a few hours of entertainment for a $5 cover.

All are welcome to join the party. Show starts at 9 p.m. and is 21-and-older.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St in Cottonwood.