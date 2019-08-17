OFFERS
Sat, Aug. 17
Fuel spill at Maverick

Cottonwood firefighters put down material on a fuel spill at the Maverick gas station on SR89A in Cottonwood on Thursday afternoon. A person spilled gas while pumping, requiring the fire call. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: August 17, 2019 6:32 p.m.

Cottonwood firefighters put down material on a fuel spill at the Maverick gas station on SR89A in Cottonwood on Thursday afternoon.

A person spilled gas while pumping, requiring the fire call. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

