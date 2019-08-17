Fuel spill at Maverick
Originally Published: August 17, 2019 6:32 p.m.
Cottonwood firefighters put down material on a fuel spill at the Maverick gas station on SR89A in Cottonwood on Thursday afternoon.
A person spilled gas while pumping, requiring the fire call. VVN/Vyto Starinskas
