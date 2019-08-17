Musical menu full at Sedona’s Steakhouse 89

Friday, Aug. 23, 5 to 8 p.m., it’s Paolo once again performing on the Steakhouse89 baby grand piano.

Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms.

His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, the talented Dave Len Scott returns to Steakhouse89.

He is a jazz impresario, plays the piano and accompanies himself on the trumpet.

Raised in Detroit, Scott spent 25 years as a freelance trumpeter and pianist, touring with Boz Scaggs and recording with artists on the Concord Jazz record label.

An awesome instrumentalist, Dave is a welcome addition to Steakhouse89’s roster of fine musicians.

Saturday, Aug. 24. 5-8 p.m., the legendary Phil Rossi takes his turn on piano.

Rossi is a versatile piano player who began playing the piano when he was eight years old. He had been fortunate during his musical career to have played with Frank Sinatra, drummer Buddy Rich and so many others of that era. His music takes you back in time from Cole Porter to the Gershwin’s and all the way to Billy Joel, creating memories of long ago.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 4 to 7 p.m. Steakhouse89 presents Gina Machovina performing on the Steakhouse89 patio or inside depending on the weather.

Machovina is an extremely versatile and accomplished musician. Playing solo or with her trio Saffire, she is a consummate performer with a charming voice that audiences never get tired of. She is fun to watch play and keeps the crowd entertained.

Please visit www.steakhouse89.com to make a reservation or call 928-204-2000.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona.