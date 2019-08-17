Obituary: John Thomas Hoffman 1944-2019
John passed away August 11, 2019, at home, after a long bout with Parkinson’s disease.
He was born on December 11, 1944, in Prescott, Arizona, to Robert and Roberta Hoffman.
John served his country in Vietnam with great courage and honor, being decorated with the Bronze Star for valor and three Purple Hearts for his injuries.
John owned H&A Trucking, and Beds and More Furniture Store in Payson during his working years.
John is survived by his wife, Deborah Allison Hoffman; son, James Hoffman; daughter, Carrie Ingram and her children, Liam and Carlie. John had 10 siblings; Charles Hoffman, Arthur Hoffman, Mary Smith, Martha Althoff, Paul Hoffman, Evelyn Lockard, Ruth Hoffman, Donal Hoffman, Peter Hoffman; and was preceded in death by sister, Marjorie Lyons.
Along with his sibling’s spouses and children, his loving family also included his stepdaughters, Donna Klabbatz, Patty Beeler, Christie Gillespie, and their husbands; and John’s step-grandchildren, Joran, Sydnee, Chazz, Jake, Cloee, Wyatt and Rylee. John also had one great-grandchild, Brooks Morris.
John was a kind man who loved gardens, especially roses. His family and friends in Payson will greatly miss him.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Messinger Payson Funeral Home in Payson, Arizona.
Information provided by survivors.
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
- Fire crews smash window to rescue child locked inside truck
- Cottonwood: North Main going on 'road diet'
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Push begins to let voters decide legalization of marijuana
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: