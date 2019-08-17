Obituary: John Thomas Hoffman 1944-2019

John passed away August 11, 2019, at home, after a long bout with Parkinson’s disease.

He was born on December 11, 1944, in Prescott, Arizona, to Robert and Roberta Hoffman.

John served his country in Vietnam with great courage and honor, being decorated with the Bronze Star for valor and three Purple Hearts for his injuries.

John owned H&A Trucking, and Beds and More Furniture Store in Payson during his working years.

John is survived by his wife, Deborah Allison Hoffman; son, James Hoffman; daughter, Carrie Ingram and her children, Liam and Carlie. John had 10 siblings; Charles Hoffman, Arthur Hoffman, Mary Smith, Martha Althoff, Paul Hoffman, Evelyn Lockard, Ruth Hoffman, Donal Hoffman, Peter Hoffman; and was preceded in death by sister, Marjorie Lyons.

Along with his sibling’s spouses and children, his loving family also included his stepdaughters, Donna Klabbatz, Patty Beeler, Christie Gillespie, and their husbands; and John’s step-grandchildren, Joran, Sydnee, Chazz, Jake, Cloee, Wyatt and Rylee. John also had one great-grandchild, Brooks Morris.

John was a kind man who loved gardens, especially roses. His family and friends in Payson will greatly miss him.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Messinger Payson Funeral Home in Payson, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.