Obituary: Joseph Allen Greene 1951-2019

Joseph Allen Greene, age 67, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, with his daughters and granddaughter by his side.

He was born on Dec. 26, 1951, in Norton Shores, Michigan, to the late Clyde and Mary Greene.



Joe served 20 years in the United States Army, retiring as a sergeant with 20 medals after tours to Korea and the Gulf War. He then completed 18 years of federal service and retired from the San Joaquin Depot.

Joe was a true patriot and Christian. Proud to be known as “GI Joe” and “MacGyver,” he served as head usher in his local church, built a school for orphans in South Africa, and was loved for his kind heart and humble spirit.





Survived by daughters, Sebra Choe and Shaw Greene; granddaughter, Lillian Young; brothers and sisters, Pam Bergeron, Teresa (Lou) Nowakowski, Kim (Rick) Ream, Larry (Cathy) Greene, Norm (Mary) Greene, Dan (Ruth) Bolles, and Tina (John) Bevington.



Memorial Service is 10 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Living Water Church, 1380 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, Arizona.



Graveside service with full military honors is 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7, at Mona View Cemetery, Muskegon, Michigan.





Information provided by survivors.