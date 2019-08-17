OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 17
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Roxanna Lynn Newcomb, died 2019

Roxanna Lynn Newcomb

Roxanna Lynn Newcomb

Originally Published: August 17, 2019 6:12 p.m.

Roxanna, 55, passed away August 13, 2019. She was a long-term Arizona native and she absolutely loved her desert home.

Roxanna was a wonderful woman that was dearly loved, truly missed and cherished by all who knew her.

She leaves behind her parents, Sharon Derrossett and John Johnson Sr.; her siblings, Loriann Gaunt and John Johnson Jr.

She is survived by her children, Chasity Newcomb and Zachary Newcomb; and her two grandchildren that she adored.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Clarkdale Park August 18, 2019, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks to make a donation to Cancer Research.

Cancer Sucks!

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Joan Marie Turner 1942-2019
Obituary: John Thomas Hoffman 1944-2019
Obituary: Debra Lynn Trammel 1961-2019
Obituary: Erika Emmons-Cain 1932 - 2015
Obituary: Gilmer 'Bud' Godbold

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News