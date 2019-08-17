Obituary: Roxanna Lynn Newcomb, died 2019

Roxanna, 55, passed away August 13, 2019. She was a long-term Arizona native and she absolutely loved her desert home.

Roxanna was a wonderful woman that was dearly loved, truly missed and cherished by all who knew her.



She leaves behind her parents, Sharon Derrossett and John Johnson Sr.; her siblings, Loriann Gaunt and John Johnson Jr.

She is survived by her children, Chasity Newcomb and Zachary Newcomb; and her two grandchildren that she adored.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Clarkdale Park August 18, 2019, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks to make a donation to Cancer Research.

Cancer Sucks!

Information provided by survivors.