Obituary: Roxanna Lynn Newcomb, died 2019
Roxanna, 55, passed away August 13, 2019. She was a long-term Arizona native and she absolutely loved her desert home.
Roxanna was a wonderful woman that was dearly loved, truly missed and cherished by all who knew her.
She leaves behind her parents, Sharon Derrossett and John Johnson Sr.; her siblings, Loriann Gaunt and John Johnson Jr.
She is survived by her children, Chasity Newcomb and Zachary Newcomb; and her two grandchildren that she adored.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Clarkdale Park August 18, 2019, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to make a donation to Cancer Research.
Cancer Sucks!
Information provided by survivors.
