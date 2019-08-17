OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 17
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

From sea to shining sea for U.S. veterans

William Shuttleworth, 71, stops for a moment during his pass through the Verde Valley this week. Sedona represented the two-thirds mark of Shuttleworth’s 3,400-mile, cross-country walk to raise awareness for America’s veterans. VVN/Vyton Starinskas

William Shuttleworth, 71, stops for a moment during his pass through the Verde Valley this week. Sedona represented the two-thirds mark of Shuttleworth’s 3,400-mile, cross-country walk to raise awareness for America’s veterans. VVN/Vyton Starinskas

Originally Published: August 17, 2019 7:03 p.m.

SEDONA — William Shuttleworth, 71, walked down the shoulder-less highway in Oak Creek Canyon on Friday morning as temperatures hovered around 100 degrees.

Sedona marked the two-thirds point of his 3,400-mile, cross -country walk to raise awareness for America’s veterans.

Friday night, Shuttleworth met with local veterans at the Elks Lodge and Saturday morning was up at daybreak walking through Cottonwood to Jerome and to San Diego.

Shuttleworth said he walked out the front door of his home in Newburyport, Mass., on May 15, and has worn four pairs of shoes down to “a frazzle.”

Altra Running Shoes are providing Shuttleworth shoes and generous people are providing him places to stay on mission, he said. He is averaging about 29-miles per day and his longest was 52 miles.

In Sedona, the manager of the Sedona Springs Resort saw his story on social media and offered him a place to stay.

“The idea to raise awareness and advocacy” for veterans, Shuttleworth said. This includes help for homeless vets, more mental services, health care, suicide treatment, and he would like to see more vets in Congress.

Shuttleworth said the 100-degree temperature of the Verde Valley are not the hottest temperatures he has walked in. In Colorado one day, he walked 36 miles in 106-degree temperatures. He said he had heat-stroke that day.

“One of the things I try to do is get up ‘wicked’ early to get out of here,” Shuttleworth said revealing his Eastern accent. “Today I left about 3:30 in the morning,” when he walked from Flagtsaff to Sedona.

Shuttleworth said he has a “guardian angel” (a friend) who reaches out and contacts the press and reaches out to people for him to stay with.

He said since this has become a national story, many people have stepped up and want to be part of this cause for veterans. The rooms are gifted, but he has a tent in his backpack and prepared to camp.

Shuttleworth has also set up a GoFundMe page and has raised $50,000 of a $100,000 goal which will be. But he said it’s not about him, but what he is trying to do.

His wife Patty remained in Newburyport and Shuttleworth walks alone - except for the many locals who join him while he is walking through their towns.

One day he was coming into Rushville, Ill., Shuttleworth said, and he met up with about nine “boys” from the Army National Guard.

As he got closer to town, he saw police vehicles, sheriff’s vehicles and Army vehicles.

“By the time we got to town, it was a whole damn parade, with kids with bicycles and everything.”

The parade circled the town and ended in the Masonic Temple for a “lovely dinner,” Shuttleworth said. “It was spectacular.”

Shuttleworth recommends these links:

vetsdontforgetvets.com

gofundme.com/f/vets-don039t-forget-vets

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Coast-to-coast walk on Al Slusser's 'bucket list'
Letter: If you love them, keep them cool
He Did It! Al Slusser completes Coast 2 Coast walk
Local veterans rep given state award
Al Slusser to walk across Verde Valley for Red Cross

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
20
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News