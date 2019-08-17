Sedona Sunset Photowalk is a free event

Sunday, Aug. 25, 5-7:30 p.m., award-winning photographer Susie Reed will lead a free sunset landscape photowalk.

She’ll recommend good camera settings, provide tips for composition, ways to use tripods, filters and more. Photographers of all levels are welcome.

Reed helps beginners, professional photographers and all others in between with a wide range of gear improve in her photo workshops and tours.

She has a knack for helping people go from feeling overwhelmed operating sophisticated cameras and complex photo software to feeling comfortable and confident.

In addition to teaching how to use cameras, she also teaches post-processing with Photoshop and Lightroom. She believes good shooting and editing are like two sides of a coin, which when done well create successful photos.

Susie Reed fell in love with photographing Sedona’s landscapes when she first visited in the mid-1990s.

A couple of years later she happened upon some Sedona rock art she was unaware was there while out exploring with camera in hand. She got hooked on photographing pictographs and petroglyphs, which she magically brings to life in her acclaimed rock art photos.

During one visit she had the good fortune to cross paths with Coconino National Forest archaeologist Peter Pilles at a remote rock art site.

He recognized her gift for capturing the subject and furthered her work by enabling Reed to photograph archaeology sites, digs, field schools, docent trainings and more.

They collaborated on rock art calendars with Reed’s stunning photos and Pilles’ interesting information, which sold in many countries.

In Sedona Reed’s rock art photos have graced the walls of the Enchantment Resort, Goldenstein Gallery, the Sedona Art Museum and more. Her pictures are also permanently displayed in Forest Service and visitor centers thanks to a grant from the Sedona Arts and Cultural Commission.

Reed moved to Sedona from Sausalito in 2005, after visiting for 12 years, so she could devote more time to her photography and share her skills in photo workshops and tours.

While in California she taught at San Francisco Art Institute and California College of the Arts.

After relocating she’s taught and spoken at Sedona Arts Center, Sedona Photofest, to numerous camera clubs and elsewhere. Her work has been in major museums and galleries including the Cooper Hewitt, the De Young Museum, the International Museum of Photography and Goldenstein Gallery.

Advanced registration for the photowalk is required. Space is limited.

There will be moderate hiking. Participants will meet in West Sedona.

Location information will be sent with confirmations.

To reserve a spot or for further information call 988-204-5856, email info@susiereedphotos.com or visit susiereedphotos.com.

Please provide an email address and phone number.