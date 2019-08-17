' Sweet Requiem’ is two stories in tandem

The Sedona International Film Festival presents a special premiere of the award-winning new drama “The Sweet Requiem” on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

There will be two shows at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

When a young, exile Tibetan woman unexpectedly sees a man from her past, long suppressed memories of her traumatic escape across the Himalayas are reignited and she is propelled on an obsessive search for reconciliation and closure.

Dolkar, a 26-year-old exile Tibetan, lives in Delhi. 18 years ago, she escaped from Tibet with her father, making a perilous trek across the Himalayas that ended in tragedy. Dolkar has suppressed all recollection of that traumatic incident.

But when she unexpectedly encounters Gompo, the guide who abandoned them during their journey, memories of her escape are reignited and she is propelled on an obsessive search for retribution and closure.

Flashbacks of her desperate journey with a small group through a harsh and desolate Himalayan terrain punctuate her growing predicament in the present as she follows Gompo through the claustrophobic alleys of the Tibetan refugee colony in Delhi.

The two stories moving in tandem, both determined by a series of fateful choices, reach their conclusion as Dolkar and Gompo finally confront each other.

“The Sweet Requiem” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.