Sat, Aug. 17
Verde Ranch opens house

Verde Ranch RV Resort opened to the public Wednesday with a daylong open house. VVN/Bill Helm

Verde Ranch RV Resort opened to the public Wednesday with a daylong open house. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: August 17, 2019 5:23 p.m.

Verde Ranch RV Resort opened to the public Wednesday with a daylong open house.

The resort also invited local dignitaries and various businesses to introduce themselves to the community.

Verde Ranch is a 402-unit recreational vehicle complex located on the northwest side of I-17 and SR 260.

Verde Ranch offers 402 full-service RV sites, 16 vacation cottages, and amenities such as a pool and two jacuzzis, clubhouse, convenience store, fitness center, laundry and shower facilities, pet park and pickleball courts.

Verde Ranch is located at 1105 N. Dreamcatcher Drive in Camp Verde. VVN/Bill Helm

