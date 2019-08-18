Clarkdale Council approves construction rates, sales tax hike

CLARKDALE — After the Clarkdale Council voted on an APS substation re-zoning proposal last week, the meeting cleared out, but there were other major items still to decide.

New and increased charges for a series of municipal services were passed by the Council at its Aug. 13 meeting.

However, not all the votes were unanimous.

By a 4-1 vote, the Council approved a sales-tax increase from 3 percent to 3.5 percent, the construction tax rate from 4 to 4.5 percent and set a new set of other rates, including garbage collection.

Councilor Scott Buckley voted against the resolution to increase both the construction and sales tax rates.

“I think it’s a horrible, horrible, horrible idea,” Buckley said of the increases. “It’s not fair to businesses that have been giving everything to ask them to hand over more. A friend of mine asked why Clarkdale is stepping over dollars to get pennies. We should be focused on growth; the wine-tasting, Dollar General and my restaurant (Scott’s Main Street Café) have been the only new things to come in recently. We need more new businesses.”

Others voiced reluctance in approving at least one of the increases. Councilor Bill Regner voted in favor of the increases, but said he would work with Buckley to help get more use out of existing developed space and buildings in terms of new businesses.

Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert and Councilor Debbie Hunseder voted in favor of the increase, with misgivings.

Dehnert said at least one local resident specifically suggested it, and he pointed out the overall property tax rate can only be raised slightly by law, and the city has a duty to fund obligations somehow. Hunseder wondered if a half-percent increase was too much to put “on the backs of local residents” all at once.

Mayor Doug Von Gausig seemed flustered.

“These are items we’ve worked on in budget meetings for months,” Von Gausig told the Council, just before calling for the vote on the ordinance. “This vote is just a formality, in my estimation. Now, we can change the amount of increase, if you want, but then, you’re not going to achieve the goals you want to achieve for the Town of Clarkdale.”

Resident Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer spoke against both the sales and construction tax increases. She said the sales tax could negatively impact her business of others, increasing the overall cost of products and services, and a higher construction tax drives up the total and costs amid a statewide housing shortage.

By a unanimous vote, the Council also approved a

$3.50 fee for all credit-card transactions run by town government. Buckley joined the others in voting for the measure, but he first pointed out that if the new revenue will be offset by the labor and hassle that seem to go with card transactions and the needed accounting that goes with them.

Finance Manager Kathy Cwiok said the town pays about $15,000 annually to various banks for card transaction fees, and the new fee would help provide new revenue to offset the costs.

“We are already have staff who handle card and other transactions,” Cwiok told the Council. “We will not need to add staff. We are already running cards.”

Buckley said he might be an anomaly in that he tends to look for ways around paying a card fee as a customer. Cwiok acknowledged that running cards is not the way governments want to run private-citizen transactions as its main method of taking payments.

“We don’t want people to use cards,” Cwiok said. “We’d prefer people use ACH (automated clearinghouse, or direct withdrawal from bank checking accounts). That takes minutes, takes no staff time, and there is almost never a bank charge. The card fees, on the other hand, are just exorbitant.”

Some bank cards charge 5 percent fees to the entity accepting payment. On a $5,000 transaction — common for construction firms or owners of multiple properties — would cost the Town of Clarkdale $250 for a single card transaction.