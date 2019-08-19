Area fires bring smoke-filled skies to Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY -- With fires to the north and west, the Verde Valley found itself layered with smoke Monday morning.

The most-immediate fire bringing smoke into the Verde Valley is the Saber Fire that has now grown to nearly 600 acres, according to a report on the Incident Information System website. The Saber Fire is located 12 miles northwest of Sedona near Turkey Butte Lookout.

The lightning-caused fire was first reported Aug. 2 and currently has 74 fire-fighting personnel managing the blaze.



“Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest have determined that the fire will benefit the ecosystem as it moves across the landscape naturally consuming dense forest fuels,” according to the Incident Information System website. Those forest fuels include grass, oak and locust shrubs, timber and decomposing fire scarred logs.

Sheridan Fire

To the northwest, The Daily Courier in Prescott reports a fire area closure order is in effect over the Sheridan Fire area, limiting access south of the Camp Wood Road (County Road 68), with areas to the north of Camp Wood Road remaining open, according to a Prescott National Forest release Sunday afternoon.

Yavapai County roads on the perimeter of the closure remain open. The fire continues to move steadily across the landscape in a remote and rural area south of the Camp Wood Road, and northwest of Willow Spring in the Sheridan Mountain area. There are no homes or structures threatened.

The Sheridan Fire is located 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District. It began Aug. 5 via lightning strike and has grown to 3,700 acres as of Sunday. The blaze is 0% contained, according to a release.

Approximately 60 personnel including three engines, one water tender, one hand crew and one helicopter are being used.

Authorities are asking local forest users to use caution as they continue to use the Camp Wood Road, as firefighters and multiple fire resources are working in the area.

Area roads, trails, and natural barriers will be used as control features. Masticators will begin working along the Camp Wood Road and in select areas to clear vegetation to enhance the effectiveness of control features.

Firefighters are continuing to use a helicopter and agency operated drones to monitor fire activity as access to the immediate fire area is limited mostly due to rough and rugged terrain.

The Sheridan Fire is a lightning caused fire being monitored as it burns naturally across the landscape. This fire is being allowed to play its natural role within the fire-adapted ecosystem.

There is a wide variety of vegetation densities on the fire which, along with terrain and weather, will influence fire behavior and effects. The desired result of the Sheridan Fire is a “mosaic” of fire effects.

Under the right conditions, fire helps break down nutrients and minerals in plants and other debris such as old logs and dense undergrowth and restores them to the soil. The process also effectively reduces fire intensity in the case of future ignitions in the area as well.

Ikes Fire

Also to the north near the Grand Canyon, the Ikes Fire is moving at a good pace through the predetermined planned area, according to officials from the National Park Service and Kaibab National Forest. The fire is presently backing down drainages and moving along the forest floor at a low to moderate intensity through accumulations of dead vegetation and overgrowth.

Currently there are 93 resources assigned and the Ikes Fire has spread across approximately 4,839 acres within the 7,738-acre planning area.