Commentary: Short-term rentals here to stay, should be regulated locally

One thing we know about short-term rentals: You’re not going to be able to put the genie back in the bottle now.

An Aug. 8 panel discussion on viable bousing included one speaker who asked citizens to “Think of it as 'attainable housing’ rather than ‘affordable housing,” when talking about new construction. In the meantime, however, short-term rentals are affected by many factors, including a lack of help from the state legislature.

It would benefit Arizona for its leaders to change course in this area. In 2019, or at the start of the 2020 legislative bill introduction cycle — to help move the short-term rental business in the right direction. SB 1350, which prevents municipalities from creating local laws that would prevent short-term rentals, has had almost four years to run its course. It's time to revisit that experiment, and refine it heavily or repeal 1350.



Now that folks have figured out how to network, using computers, phones and tablets, to rent out portions of homes or other residences, there’s likely no going back — even if Facebook, Airbnb or other giants transform or cease to exist.

The evolution of short-term rentals is positive on many levels. Not only has the change empowered property owners to sculpt and show off homes, being far more motivated to keep a place clean and functioning than a large corporate chain might be, but it also moved a small amount of economic power back into smaller towns and into the hands of communities.

The handful of folks who’ve invested heavily in either the hotel or timeshare industries might support the idea that their facilities have safety or functionality aspects that other structures or homeowners won’t have, creating legal conflicts or safety concerns. Hotel and timeshare chains have spent decades and billions of dollars to comply with regulations and are set up for the expressed purpose of serving and caring for guests.

But before we start crying big crocodile tears for hotels or timeshares —business models set up to generate massive profit margins — let’s consider that these folks have been slow to react in the digital age. Newspaper people will be the first to admit that playing catch-up in generating revenue these days is no picnic, and there are innovators who’ve found easily crafted work-arounds that are, largely, at this point, impossible to stop completely.

It would be fantastic if government could simply keep its hands off of such a positive, free-market innovation as online short-term rentals. We’d like to think that only the best renters and property owners, who don’t cut major corners or bend the rules like a section of Hot Wheels track, but that simply isn’t realistic.

Testimony from Sedona-area residents, at a recent Sedona meeting where state Rep. Bob ???? Rob ??? Sharpe took complaints, indicate the small percentage of owners and guests who appear to be abusing the system raise legitimate concerns.

No one should be more familiar with risks of fire, mudslides, flooding and other potential environmental catastrophes than northern Arizona residents, yet some of the “horror stories” of short-term rental mishaps or near-misses indicate local knowledge isn’t always put to use.

It’s not always the visitors making questionable decisions. In Sedona, where demand for rentals seems to far exceed supply, the desire for local owners and corporations to take advantage of conditions has shifted into a much higher gear since sites like AirBnB have shown up.

Sedona city staff have had a tough time enforcing code, including building modifications, with facilities not intended to house large groups or park multiple vehicles — or host overnight guests at all — being re-purposed.

The City of Sedona needs to figure out how to staff for such increasing code enforcement, because as more folks find online photos and videos of the beautiful red rocks, tourism and people wanting to relocate to the city is likely to increase at a steeper rate than it has the past five years.

Younger adults have less capital than several generations of their predecessors to put money down on a home and/or aren’t inclined to buy a home and stay in one place, as job or career changes and flexibility are needed.

Affordable housing doesn’t necessarily mean trailer parks, HUD neighborhoods or starting with undeveloped acreage, either, nor tiny houses or tearing up more undeveloped land. Community leaders must work together to create the kind of small single-family homes, apartments, condominiums and complexes young owners and renters need and want — sometimes on sites with existing, under-utilized buildings. It’s time to get creative.