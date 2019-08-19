Stolen car recovered in Oak Creek Canyon
OAK CREEK CANYON – A stolen car was found Saturday on State Route 89A along the Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday in a press release.
According to the press release, detectives responded earlier that day “to a deceased elderly male near the area the vehicle was located.” Detectives are working to identify the man’s identity.
It is unknown at this point in the investigations if the two incidents are connected, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. CCSO is seeking information from the public that may assist in the investigations.
According to the press release, the recovered vehicle is a silver 2006 Hyundai Sonata passenger car with an Arizona State flag front license plate.
CCSO requests that anyone who traveled SR 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff Friday night through Saturday morning to please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 928-226-5087.
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Fire crews smash window to rescue child locked inside truck
- Jerome, other fire departments contain house blaze to basement
- Cottonwood: North Main going on 'road diet'
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Land swap to give UofA property for Verde Valley veterinary school
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
20
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...