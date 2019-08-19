Stolen car recovered in Oak Creek Canyon

OAK CREEK CANYON – A stolen car was found Saturday on State Route 89A along the Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday in a press release.

According to the press release, detectives responded earlier that day “to a deceased elderly male near the area the vehicle was located.” Detectives are working to identify the man’s identity.

It is unknown at this point in the investigations if the two incidents are connected, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. CCSO is seeking information from the public that may assist in the investigations.



According to the press release, the recovered vehicle is a silver 2006 Hyundai Sonata passenger car with an Arizona State flag front license plate.

CCSO requests that anyone who traveled SR 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff Friday night through Saturday morning to please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 928-226-5087.

