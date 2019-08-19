OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Aug. 19
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Stolen car recovered in Oak Creek Canyon

This stolen car was recovered Saturday on SR 89A near milepost 389 in the area commonly referred to as the switchbacks of Oak Creek Canyon, according to a press release from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

This stolen car was recovered Saturday on SR 89A near milepost 389 in the area commonly referred to as the switchbacks of Oak Creek Canyon, according to a press release from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Staff Report
Originally Published: August 19, 2019 1:51 p.m.

OAK CREEK CANYON – A stolen car was found Saturday on State Route 89A along the Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday in a press release.

According to the press release, detectives responded earlier that day “to a deceased elderly male near the area the vehicle was located.” Detectives are working to identify the man’s identity.

It is unknown at this point in the investigations if the two incidents are connected, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. CCSO is seeking information from the public that may assist in the investigations.

According to the press release, the recovered vehicle is a silver 2006 Hyundai Sonata passenger car with an Arizona State flag front license plate.

CCSO requests that anyone who traveled SR 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff Friday night through Saturday morning to please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 928-226-5087.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Body recovered from below Midgley Bridge identified as ASU student
Crews rescue climbing accident victim at Oak Creek Vista
Verde Valley men accused of robbing <br>woman at knifepoint, fleeing up canyon
Sheriff investigates death in Oak Creek Canyon
CCSO: Three arrested in Northern Arizona car burglary ring

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
20
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News