OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 20
Weather  95.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Beaver Creek residents voice opposition to Primrose Peaks Estates project

More than 40 Beaver Creek residents spoke at a Saturday meeting against a proposed housing development northeast of Bice Road. Photo courtesy of Julie Bernstein Engelmann

More than 40 Beaver Creek residents spoke at a Saturday meeting against a proposed housing development northeast of Bice Road. Photo courtesy of Julie Bernstein Engelmann

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: August 20, 2019 12:12 p.m.

RIMROCK – The agent and project engineer for a proposed housing development said Monday that Rimrock residents “appear to be strongly against” an additional 302 homes coming to the non-incorporated community.

On behalf of Rimrock Properties, Inc., Larry Cepek spoke to more than 200 community citizens Saturday, Aug. 17, at a public meeting at Beaver Creek School.

The meeting, Cepek said, was a requirement before the property owners can file an application with Yavapai County to have the land rezoned from single-family residential with minimum lot sizes of 70,000 square feet to Planned Area Development.

Saturday’s meeting was sponsored by the Beaver Creek Community Association.

Located northeast of Bice Road, Primrose Peaks Estates would include 64 studio units, 64 one-bedroom units, 102 two-bedroom units and 72 three-bedroom units, according to Jeremy Dye, assistant director of Yavapai County Development Services.

The project’s northerly site portion along I-17 would remain open space, Cepek said, with development on the southerly portion of the site, and the property’s main access off Bice Road.

‘Spoke with great passion’

Saturday’s meeting followed a July 20 meeting that ended early because there was not enough room to hold the community’s interested citizens, according to BCCA President Janet Aniol.

Aniol said that Cepek’s presentation was brief, followed by 42 community members who “spoke with great passion against the proposed Primrose Peaks Estates.”

Aniol, who was in attendance, said Monday that concerns expressed at the Aug. 17 meeting included increased traffic, poor road infrastructure, increased water usage and impact on wells, impact on Rimrock Airport’s flight path, “workforce housing would be better located near where the work is, and general quality of life.”

Cepek acknowledged “most people who spoke didn’t like the project.” He also said the exchange from both sides is “a good part of the process.”

“This community is obviously interested and active in expressing its views,” Cepek said Monday. “That’s a good thing, a representative democracy.”

Application filed by early September?

Cepek said that once he has put together a citizen participation report, he then can apply to have the land rezoned for the project.

Cepek said he hopes to have the application filed by early September.

Once the application is filed, the rezoning request will be heard by the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission before it is heard by the Board of Supervisors.

Hearings by both the commission and the supervisors are open to the public.

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Overflow crowd turned away at development meeting
Project engineer seeks public input on proposed Primrose Peaks Estates development
Editorial: Growth challenges abound for Beaver Creek
Letter: Community has made voice clear on re-zoning request
Supervisor Tom Thurman to attend Beaver Creek Community Association meeting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News