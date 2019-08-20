Beaver Creek residents voice opposition to Primrose Peaks Estates project

RIMROCK – The agent and project engineer for a proposed housing development said Monday that Rimrock residents “appear to be strongly against” an additional 302 homes coming to the non-incorporated community.

On behalf of Rimrock Properties, Inc., Larry Cepek spoke to more than 200 community citizens Saturday, Aug. 17, at a public meeting at Beaver Creek School.

The meeting, Cepek said, was a requirement before the property owners can file an application with Yavapai County to have the land rezoned from single-family residential with minimum lot sizes of 70,000 square feet to Planned Area Development.

Saturday’s meeting was sponsored by the Beaver Creek Community Association.

Located northeast of Bice Road, Primrose Peaks Estates would include 64 studio units, 64 one-bedroom units, 102 two-bedroom units and 72 three-bedroom units, according to Jeremy Dye, assistant director of Yavapai County Development Services.

The project’s northerly site portion along I-17 would remain open space, Cepek said, with development on the southerly portion of the site, and the property’s main access off Bice Road.

‘Spoke with great passion’

Saturday’s meeting followed a July 20 meeting that ended early because there was not enough room to hold the community’s interested citizens, according to BCCA President Janet Aniol.

Aniol said that Cepek’s presentation was brief, followed by 42 community members who “spoke with great passion against the proposed Primrose Peaks Estates.”

Aniol, who was in attendance, said Monday that concerns expressed at the Aug. 17 meeting included increased traffic, poor road infrastructure, increased water usage and impact on wells, impact on Rimrock Airport’s flight path, “workforce housing would be better located near where the work is, and general quality of life.”

Cepek acknowledged “most people who spoke didn’t like the project.” He also said the exchange from both sides is “a good part of the process.”

“This community is obviously interested and active in expressing its views,” Cepek said Monday. “That’s a good thing, a representative democracy.”

Application filed by early September?

Cepek said that once he has put together a citizen participation report, he then can apply to have the land rezoned for the project.

Cepek said he hopes to have the application filed by early September.

Once the application is filed, the rezoning request will be heard by the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission before it is heard by the Board of Supervisors.

Hearings by both the commission and the supervisors are open to the public.

