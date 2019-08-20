Body of Colorado City man pulled from Lake Powell

PAGE –- The body of a Colorado City man, who had gone underwater Sunday at a Lake Powell marina and not resurfaced, was pulled from the lake Monday.

According to a news release from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, National Park Service Dispatch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a call from 911 at approximately 7:58 p.m. on Sunday

Rangers were dispatched to the Lake Powell Resort’s main marina in the Wahweap District of the park, near Page.

Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced



Jacob Jessop, 31, from Colorado City, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Coconino County Medical Examiner and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

It was reported Sunday that a male had jumped in the water near slip F-3 and had not resurfaced.

NPS Rangers arrived on scene and the victim appeared to be ensnarled in wires and cables at a depth of 20 to 30 feet.

Due to safety concerns, recovery was suspended until daylight hours Monday.

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team recovered the victim shortly before 11 a.m. at a depth of about 250 feet.

Assisting were NPS Rangers, the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Visitors are reminded to be aware of the dangers of swimming in or near marinas, which have led to that activity being prohibited.