Clarkdale to host third annual Red Rock Hemp Festival Sept. 21
CLARKDALE – Each year, the Red Rock Hemp Festival continues to grow and this year’s event will take place on the view deck of the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse.
The Clark Memorial Clubhouse is located at 19 N 9th St., in the historic Clarkdale town square. Admission is $12 for the all-ages event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Arizona became eligible for growing industrial hemp June 1 and already more than 600 Arizona businesses have registered to become involved in the hemp revolution, from growing to processing. Participants at the Sept. 21 Red Rock Hemp Festival will learn about the rapidly growing hemp market that is expected to surge to more than $7.5 billion in sales by 2023, according to event organizers.
In addition to the education emphasis of the Red Rock Hemp Festival, there will be plenty of music from local and national bands throughout the day, along with guest speakers and professionals on hemp, vendors showcasing their products, food vendors, and hemp beer and hemp wine. “Blues Hall of Fame Inductee” Leon Jay will perform throughout the day with other musicians.
The grassroots efforts to begin the Red Rock Hemp Festival was conceived in 2016 before the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized the production, sale of hemp and hemp-derived products across the nation.
“I watched what was happening in legislation and what other organizations were doing to get industrial hemp legalized and I knew it would happen, so I created the Red Rock Hemp Festival to help educate people on hemp, not just CBD,” said Gigi Rock, producer of the Red Rock Hemp Festival.
She said the Red Rock Hemp Festival is working toward bringing together, investors, business leaders, farmers and others who are developing many great commodities from; CBD supplements, to linens, building materials and much more. This year’s attendees will receive up-to-date information about federal and state legislation and regulations, current trends in CBD and hemp supplements; the latest developments in processing, technology and innovation; certification, compliance and lab testing; and breeding, genetics, seeds and clones, and more.
Exhibit space and sponsorship opportunities for the Red Rock Hemp Festival are now available online at www.redrockhempfestival.com
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
- Fire crews smash window to rescue child locked inside truck
- Jerome, other fire departments contain house blaze to basement
- County plans $1 million-plus investment in Ogden Ranch Road
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Land swap to give UofA property for Verde Valley veterinary school
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Stolen car recovered in Oak Creek Canyon
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: