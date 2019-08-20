OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 20
95.0°
Cottonwood MVD office closed entire week of Aug. 26-30

Originally Published: August 20, 2019 10:47 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division office in Cottonwood will be closed for one week between Monday, Aug.26 and Friday, Aug. 30.

During this time, MVD personnel will be undergoing training on a new state-of-the-art internal customer service computer system that will be installed throughout MVD later this year, replacing the existing outdated platform.

The closest MVD offices open during this time are located in Prescott and Flagstaff.

More than two-thirds of MVD services are available online anytime at servicearizona.com

For more information on hours and locations, including Authorized Third Party providers: azdot.gov/MVD.

News