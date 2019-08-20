Letter: A bunch of lousy decisions coming out of Yavapai County

Editor:

I read in the Bugle that Yavapai County is so strapped for cash they’re raising our property taxes.



At the same time, I read that they’re going to spend millions of dollars building a road we don’t need, and practically nobody wants.



Now I read in today’s Bugle that they’re going to spend over a million bucks to pave Ogden Ranch Road, which will benefit only a handful of rich people who have property on it, and actually belongs to Cottonwood

Can’t wait till next election time.

Rick E. Brenfleck, Camp Verde