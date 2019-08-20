OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 20
95.0°
Letter: No thanks to ‘glamping’ on Bill Gray Road

Originally Published: August 20, 2019 11:46 a.m.

Editor: We are writing this letter express opposition to the “glamping” development proposed by Under Canvas within the Bill Gray Road residential and ranch neighborhood.

This facility is 120 safari-style canvas tents with private bathrooms and a full-service restaurant/bar.

Under Canvas estimates 135 vehicles per day will travel on USFS dirt roads every day for seven months each year, which equates to 28,000 additional cars coming into the neighborhood and onto adjacent Forest Service lands each year.

And to what benefit to the Verde Valley? Other than bed tax and some outside tours, guests staying at the end of an 11-mile dirt road to “Immerse yourself in the great outdoors without forgoing the comforts of home. Experience starry night skies, wild landscapes, healthy cafe-style dining … Nightly s’mores by the campfire, complimentary camp activities…” likely will not drive out to dine, taste wine or shop.

If this project goes through, a remote, quiet neighborhood near-pristine wildland in the Verde Valley will be seriously and negatively impacted by noise, dust, and overuse.

We are not against bringing glamping to the Verde Valley, but the county and the developers need to find a more suitable location.

Brad & Nancy Boschetto Cottonwood

Letter: Camp Verde Housing group ignores concerns

