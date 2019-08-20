Letter: Thanks to volunteers who spruced up Highway 260
Editor:
I wish to thank the 17 volunteers who helped with the highway 260 cleanup between mile markers 207 and 209. We collected approximately 40 bags of trash This past weekend.
The volunteers were: Gene Carrigan, Jay Thorkelson, David Nelson, David Nauman, Mal Otterson, Mark Andersen, Collene Makteniks, Pete Bailey, Bude Hagberg, Matt Robertson, Bobby Thompson, Steve Stack, Jordan Ross, Dean Koropatncki, Kate Duseck,j Rich Rennington and Alex Gozden.
Approximately 40 bags of trash were picked up in that two-mile section of highway.
Many thanks to all the volunteers,
Mal Otterson, Verde Village
