Tue, Aug. 20
Obituary: Colleen Ann Schutte 1929-2019

Colleen Ann Schutte

Colleen Ann Schutte

Originally Published: August 20, 2019 10:43 a.m.

Colleen Ann Schutte, 89, went to be with Jesus on Aug. 12, 2019. She went peaceably here at home, Country Care Assisted Living in Cottonwood.

She was born to Martin and Edith Meester in Hastings, Nebraska, on Dec. 31, 1929, the eldest of five children. In 1935 the family moved to Idaho where Colleen eventually met and married Helmuth “Mutt” Schutte.

They had three children and moved to Flagstaff in 1956.

Mutt was a carpenter and Colleen began working at Miz Zip’s restaurant as a prep cook and pie baker, for which she became well known. Her husband died in 1984 and Colleen moved to Verde Valley Manor in Cottonwood in November 1995.

She was a quiet, loving person who loved God and her family. Colleen is preceded in death by her mother and father; husband; and two brothers.

She leaves behind her daughter, Suzanne (Dick) Carlson; son, Michael (Janis); and son, Phillip (Kathy); eight grandchildren and spouses; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Karen Glebe; brother, Gary (Helen) Meester; three sister in-laws; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 10:30 at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cornville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Shepherd Lutheran Church building fund, Country Care Assisted Living or Accord Hospice.

Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

