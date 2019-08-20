OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 20
Rolling rock injures man

A man had his extremities crushed by a boulder accidentally loosened while he was hiking near Slide Rock State Park on Saturday. He was treated by Sedona Fire District personnel. His condition was unknown as of this writing. Courtesy of Sedona Fire

Originally Published: August 20, 2019 11:19 a.m.

The Sedona Fire District treats a 23-year-old man who unwittingly loosened a large rock while climbing up the hillside along SR89A -- A rock estimated to weigh several hundred pounds.

The rock rolled down on top of him and then continued its descent to the bottom of the hill, adjacent to Slide Rock State Park on Saturday.

He had multiple extremity injuries and was carried out of the park by SFD and Arizona State Park personnel.

More like this story

Two injured in separate falls in Oak Creek Canyon
Update 9 PM: Fire north of Slide Rock
Two injured, one dead in separate ATV accidents
Man falls 75 feet down embankment
Oak Creek evacuation to be lifted Thursday at 1 p.m.

