Rolling rock injures man
Originally Published: August 20, 2019 11:19 a.m.
The Sedona Fire District treats a 23-year-old man who unwittingly loosened a large rock while climbing up the hillside along SR89A -- A rock estimated to weigh several hundred pounds.
The rock rolled down on top of him and then continued its descent to the bottom of the hill, adjacent to Slide Rock State Park on Saturday.
He had multiple extremity injuries and was carried out of the park by SFD and Arizona State Park personnel.
