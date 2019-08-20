Sedona Literacy Program needs volunteers

SEDONA — Since 1988, the Sedona Literacy Center has provided one-on-one help for young readers.

This year, the program has expanded into the Cottonwood Community School. Sedona Literacy also partners with Beaver Creek, Oak Creek and West Sedona schools.

But the Sedona Literacy Center needs more volunteers, said Director Carolyn Fisher.

Sedona Literacy Center provides training, teaching materials, on-going guidance and support to volunteer tutors, Fisher said.

“The tutor contributes something truly important in the life of a child, helping them become a reader,” Fisher said.

Sedona Literacy works primarily with students in second and third grade, and meets with students once each week, Fisher said.

Fisher said that volunteers can choose either the school or the day(s) that work best for them, and will work with the same student for the program year, which is from late-September through March.

A volunteer’s time commitment is from 2.5 to 4 hours per week.

“Not much considering the difference it can make,” Fisher said. “And we almost always see positive things happen.”

Sedona Literacy also needs people to substitute for volunteers who sometimes are not available.

A no-commitment orientation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2 p.m., at the West Sedona School Library, and Thursday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m., at the Beaver Creek School’s Board Room, and at 2 p.m. Sept 13 at the Cottonwood Public Library.

For information, visit sedonaliteracy.org or email sedonaliteracy@yahoo.com.