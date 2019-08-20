OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 20
Weather  95.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona Literacy Program needs volunteers

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: August 20, 2019 11:09 a.m.

SEDONA — Since 1988, the Sedona Literacy Center has provided one-on-one help for young readers.

This year, the program has expanded into the Cottonwood Community School. Sedona Literacy also partners with Beaver Creek, Oak Creek and West Sedona schools.

But the Sedona Literacy Center needs more volunteers, said Director Carolyn Fisher.

Sedona Literacy Center provides training, teaching materials, on-going guidance and support to volunteer tutors, Fisher said.

“The tutor contributes something truly important in the life of a child, helping them become a reader,” Fisher said.

Sedona Literacy works primarily with students in second and third grade, and meets with students once each week, Fisher said.

Fisher said that volunteers can choose either the school or the day(s) that work best for them, and will work with the same student for the program year, which is from late-September through March.

A volunteer’s time commitment is from 2.5 to 4 hours per week.

“Not much considering the difference it can make,” Fisher said. “And we almost always see positive things happen.”

Sedona Literacy also needs people to substitute for volunteers who sometimes are not available.

A no-commitment orientation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2 p.m., at the West Sedona School Library, and Thursday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m., at the Beaver Creek School’s Board Room, and at 2 p.m. Sept 13 at the Cottonwood Public Library.

For information, visit sedonaliteracy.org or email sedonaliteracy@yahoo.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sedona Literacy seeks volunteers to expand reading, writing program
Sedona Literacy Center seeks volunteers
Come make a difference at Sedona Literacy Center
Tutoring program allows you to make a difference
Tutoring volunteers sought

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News