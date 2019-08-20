Six things you can do about incessant barking dogs

If you’ve ever been kept up half the night because of a barking dog, you know how annoying it can become. Courtesy of the Cottonwood Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, here are six things you can do to deal with the problem.

ONE: What if you hear a dog constantly barking in Yavapai County – What can you do?

Contact the owner directly to express concerns or call the Sheriff’s Office and have an Animal Control Officer look into the complaint.

Information should be specific as to the location and responsible party, explained YCSO. Call Cottonwood PD dispatch at 928-649-1397 to file a report in the city, said Cottonwood PD.

TWO: How long can a dog bark before you call the police?

“This is subjective, generally ongoing barking for 10 minutes can be considered a violation, but it can be in context to outside influences.

Another time frame considered for a potential violation is 30 minutes of barking over three hours.

Officers indicate that warnings are always the first course of action and usually correct the problem,” according to YCSO.

Cottonwood PD referred to the city’s animal noise ordinance:

1) It occurs for more than five minutes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.; OR ...

2) It occurs for more than 15 minutes between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. , OR....

3) For a shorter duration than cited above, but on more than five occasions within a given 10-day period if attested to by complaints from two or more separate properties.

THREE: Does it makes any difference if the dog is barking in the daytime or at night?

Cottonwood PD said it depended on the time as mentioned above. YCSO said “no,” the time of day or night does not matter.

FOUR: Do you have to give your name when you calling to complain about barking dogs? Will the dog’s owner be given the reporting person’s name?

Cottonwood PD said, “No, you can request to remain anonymous. The owner of the dog can request that information but we generally do not provide that information unless requested if you provide your name.”

YCSO: “Anonymous complaints are not investigated. Officers will not give the reporting person’s name but the owner is entitled to any reports through a public records request and could obtain the name at that time.”

FIVE: What happens to the dog in such complaints?

“This is a broad question. Typically, Cottonwood Police do not do anything with the barking dog. We address the problem with the owner or responsible party.” Likewise, the Sheriff’s Office takes no action toward the dog.

SIX: What will happen to the owner?

“If the situation is ongoing without resolution after warnings have been given, the complaining party is given a ‘bark petition’ to be completed along with signatures from neighbors if appropriate. This could result in a misdemeanor citation and court action,” said YCS0.

According to Cottonwood PD, “Generally, for the first observed violation, the offender will usually receive a warning. It could be a verbal or written warning. We try to work with the owner or responsible party of the dog to gain voluntary compliance through education and understanding before we issue any citations. Our goal is to keep the peace and we believe voluntary compliance through education is the best way. If that doesn’t resolve the issue then we may have to issue a citation or citations to address the issue in front of a judge.”