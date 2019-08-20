OFFERS
Sun shines over new Cottonwood hair studio

Sunshine Hair Studio has opened at 638 South Main Street in Cottonwood, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. From the left are stylist Chelly Jackson, owner Candice Finch and stylist Erin Ecklor.

Originally Published: August 20, 2019 11:31 a.m.

COTTONWOOD -- Sunshine Hair Studio has been opened at 638 South Main Street in Cottonwood by owner and stylist Candice Finch.

The studio currently has four hair stylists with room for two more in the future, Finch said.

They offer haircuts, hair color, styling, offer retail services for a variety of home care hair.

Sunshine will serve all the surrounding areas from Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Sedona, Cornville, Rimrock and Prescott, she said.

She wants to build a personal, lasting and trusting relationship with each of her customers, Finch said,

Sunshine is open Tues-Sat, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

The studio can be reached at 928-852-4039.

