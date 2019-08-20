Valley Academy students recognized at SkillsUSA National event

COTTONWOOD – Members of the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education’s SkillsUSA chapter were honored as one of 24 SkillsUSA Models of Excellence chapters nationwide.

Valley Academy students Connor McTurk, Lucas Doerksen, Jake Parker and Charlee Lozano joined Valley Academy Skills USA Chapter Advisor Travis Black at the June 25-28 annual event, held this year in Louisville.

Valley Academy was selected within the workplace skills category of the SkillsUSA framework for its work with Habitat for Humanity’s Parade Float Project. The top 24 finalists received a grant from apprenticeship.gov and Crescent Tools to support SkillsUSA programming.

At the conference, two students from each chapter participated in a presentation and interview, and also attended an awards dinner at the Kentucky Derby Museum, where they were addressed by representatives from apprenticeship.gov and SkillsUSA.

To be a top-24 program, the Valley Academy chapter achieved SkillsUSA Gold Chapter status through an application process.

Success is measured by students’ competency in applying essential workplace-readiness skills, including personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and organization in chapter activities, Valley Academy stated in a press release.

“Everyone did exceptionally well and I am very proud of them, and all my students who put the extra effort in to allow VACTE and our community to be recognized on the national stage,” said Travis Black, Valley Academy chapter advisor.