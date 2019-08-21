Man sentenced for sending illicit image to girl

CAMP VERDE -- A man recently pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from an incident in which he sent an explicit image to a minor girl.

Cody Lee Collins, 20, was sentenced Aug. 5 by Yavapai Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff to four years probation. He signed a plea agreement July 8, pleaded guilty to furnishing obscene or harmful items to minors with a sexual motivation, a fourth-degree felony.

The charge carries with it a mandated sentencing minimum of 18 months in state prison, with a maximum of three years.

Collins was charged following an incident that took place on or about June 1 of 2018, when he was 19.

The criminal complaints that led to Collins’ grand-jury indictment, which was handed down in January.

Collins will be required to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence. He’ll be required to avoid contact with the victim and to submit to DNA testing and other standard protocol for such convictions, such as avoiding schools and playgrounds, not consuming alcohol, not living in the same home as minors and not having a police radio scanner in his possession.

He’ll also have to pay a sizable amount of fines and fees, including a $750 fine and extradition costs of about $5,400 (One court document lists his previous address as Honolulu).

Collins will be permitted to apply to have his probation transferred to Maricopa County.