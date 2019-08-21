Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Aug. 21, 2019

In this place of golden silence as a great blue heron slips quietly across calm waters at sunset … a place where daily life is lived and some survive and some do not … across the world the same symphony of life plays out. It is a sacred experience shared by all living creatures … ignored by some … feared by others … welcomed by those who cherish life in the moment they find themselves. Celebrate your life and live it whilst you have it.

Coming up another day working on opal, writing an article about it and working on images … but first a brief break for rest, followed by an inordinate amount of espresso to kick the day into gear. A bacon and peanut butter sandwich sounds like gourmet fare for breakfast … it will be so!

Have a beautiful day and maybe once or twice, share a smile with someone … call a friend you have not spoken with is a long time … all while you may.

Cheers,

Ted

May I not forget that poverty and riches are of the spirit.

Though the world knows me not, may my thoughts and actions

be such as shall keep me friendly with myself.

Max Ehrmann