Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Aug. 21, 2019
In this place of golden silence as a great blue heron slips quietly across calm waters at sunset … a place where daily life is lived and some survive and some do not … across the world the same symphony of life plays out. It is a sacred experience shared by all living creatures … ignored by some … feared by others … welcomed by those who cherish life in the moment they find themselves. Celebrate your life and live it whilst you have it.
Coming up another day working on opal, writing an article about it and working on images … but first a brief break for rest, followed by an inordinate amount of espresso to kick the day into gear. A bacon and peanut butter sandwich sounds like gourmet fare for breakfast … it will be so!
Have a beautiful day and maybe once or twice, share a smile with someone … call a friend you have not spoken with is a long time … all while you may.
Cheers,
Ted
May I not forget that poverty and riches are of the spirit.
Though the world knows me not, may my thoughts and actions
be such as shall keep me friendly with myself.
Max Ehrmann
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Fire crews smash window to rescue child locked inside truck
- Jerome, other fire departments contain house blaze to basement
- County plans $1 million-plus investment in Ogden Ranch Road
- Stolen car recovered in Oak Creek Canyon
- Land swap to give UofA property for Verde Valley veterinary school
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Vehicle stolen in Rimrock found in New Mexico
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
- Fuel spill at Maverick
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Not a bomb, but a snake and an ax
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: