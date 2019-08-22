Burning Tree picks up prestigious honors
Staff Report
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 12:29 p.m.
COTTONWOOD — Burning Tree Cellars of Cottonwood recently picked up two major awards at the “LUXLife” Magazine awards.
Burning Tree was honored for both Best Wine Tasting Experience and as Arizona Boutique Winery of the Year 2019.
The cellars are self-described as a small Old Town boutique winery that specializes in small batch wines.
Its slogan is to focus on “quality versus quantity.”
Mitch Levy, one of the past presidents of the Old Town Cottonwood Association, opened the business in 2012.
