Thu, Aug. 22
91.0°
County names Rick Thomsen new deputy county zoning inspector

Rick Thomsen

Rick Thomsen

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 2:04 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Rick Thomsen is Yavapai County’s new Deputy County Zoning Inspector.

Wednesday, the County’s Board of Supervisors approved a consent agenda item to name Thomsen, who currently is in training for the position. Thomsen is based in the Cottonwood Development Services office.

According to Arizona Revised Statute 11-815(A), Thomsen is responsible for enforcement of the county’s zoning ordinance.

“A county zoning ordinance shall provide for its enforcement within a zoned territory by means of withholding building permits and for such purposes may establish

