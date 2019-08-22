County names Rick Thomsen new deputy county zoning inspector
COTTONWOOD – Rick Thomsen is Yavapai County’s new Deputy County Zoning Inspector.
Wednesday, the County’s Board of Supervisors approved a consent agenda item to name Thomsen, who currently is in training for the position. Thomsen is based in the Cottonwood Development Services office.
According to Arizona Revised Statute 11-815(A), Thomsen is responsible for enforcement of the county’s zoning ordinance.
“A county zoning ordinance shall provide for its enforcement within a zoned territory by means of withholding building permits and for such purposes may establish
