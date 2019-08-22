County OKs $95K design contract for paving Ogden Ranch Road

COTTONWOOD – The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted 4-to-1 Wednesday to award a $95,598 contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates for design services that would lead to the paving of Ogden Ranch Road.

But not after the consent agenda item was pulled, then discussed for nearly 30 minutes.

Vice Chairman Craig Brown ultimately voted against the design contract because there currently is no Intergovernmental Agreement between Yavapai County and the City of Cottonwood.

“I’m thinking we have the cart before the horse without an IGA,” Brown told his fellow supervisors.

Discussions have been ongoing between the county and the city, both Yavapai County Public Works Director Dan Cherry and Board Chairman Randy Garrison said.

“While there’s not an IGA yet, we thought we’d get it going and come back to you next month,” Cherry said.

Garrison reminded his fellow supervisors that “no work would be done on this road until an IGA is signed.”

“I’m happy we’re moving forward with this before the end of the summer,” Garrison said.

Cherry told the supervisors that Yavapai County “did maintain this road a long time ago.”

“Now, it’s graded once or twice a year,” Cherry said.

Ogden Ranch Road

Ogden Ranch Road is a 1.1-mile dirt road located in an easement from the US Forest Service to the City of Cottonwood and connects SR 260 to Camino Real (Old Highway 279).

According to the supervisors’ Aug. 21 agenda packet, the road would “ultimately be dedicated to the city of Cottonwood as maintained right-of-way.”

District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman called Ogden Ranch Road “a rough dirt road.”

“This is a great secondary exit,” Thurman told his fellow supervisors. “It should have been done a long time ago.”

According to Cherry, the county would “probably have a joint kickoff meeting in the next month with the City of Cottonwood.”

“They had success with Kimley-Horn,” said Cherry, who explained that he hopes to have an Intergovernmental Agreement in front of the supervisors in September.

The Intergovernmental Agreement, Cherry said, would “outline expectations for who is administering the construction phase, who is funding the construction, and who is funding future maintenance” of Ogden Rach Road.

“We have the funding in place,” Cherry said. “It’s not my intent to dump a bunch of money into something risky. We just need to formalize something with the city.”

Cherry said he would like to see Ogden Ranch Road completely paved by June 30, 2020. “But the city gets a say in that. I don’t want to put words into their mouth.”

Overlay project

Also part of Wednesday’s consent agenda, supervisors voted unanimously to award a $1,050,336 contract to low-bidder Paveco, Inc. for the county’s fall 2019 overlay project, and approved a $24,930 authorization of services contract with ATL-CMT for quality assurance testing on the overlay project.

The fall overlay project includes work on Verde Drive, Rio Mesa Trail, Del Rio Drive, Kelli Lane and Thompson Road.

