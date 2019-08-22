OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 22
Obituary: Roberta Gardner 1939 - 2019

Originally Published: August 22, 2019 12:04 p.m.

Roberta Gardner born on April 26, 1939. Died on July 17, 2019, in Village of Oak Creek, Arizona. David’s Desert Chapel is handling the final arrangements.

