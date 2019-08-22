Volunteer opportunities abound for 2019 Verde River Day event
Verde River Day is just around the corner and planning for the 30th annual event is well underway. The committee is inviting members of the community to be a part of this great event by becoming a volunteer.
Volunteers are needed to help with set-up and take-down, help people find their booths, provide help and support in the children’s gaming area, assist vendors where needed and being ambassadors for the City of Cottonwood and the Chamber of Commerce.
The shifts are four hours only. Each volunteer will get one meal and a raffle ticket that might get you one of our great raffle prizes. Bonus: if you sign up for an early morning shift you will get a great parking place.
Verde River Day promotes preservation and care of the environment by showcasing informative exhibits on the Verde’s riparian habitat.
There will be 30-plus nature-based exhibits, sandcastle building, live animal exhibits, non-stop activities including canoe rides (with or without assistance), continuous live entertainment and local food vendors.
Guests of all ages are welcome to fish in the lagoon that is loaded with hundreds of pounds of catfish or take advantage of the scheduled Arizona Game & Fish Department’s fishing clinic from 7 a.m. to noon. Fishing licenses are not required during clinic hours. Poles, bait, and tackle are provided for all ages. Other activities include a climbing wall, kid’s play area, and face painting.
The shifts begin at 7 a.m. and normally done by around 4 p.m. If you would be interested in joining in the fun and be part of this major event that draws people from all over the state, please contact Kristine Follett at Events@cottonwoodaz.org or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593.
