OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Aug. 22
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Yavapai County supervisors approve fill-the-gap monies

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 1:30 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Wednesday, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a consent agenda item that allows fill-the-gap monies to be distributed and used by the county’s court system.

Yavapai County’s superior court, clerk of the court and justice courts collected more money in fiscal year 2018-2019 than the base year collections in fiscal year 1997-1998, according to the Supervisors’ agenda packet.

According to Arizona Revised Statute 41-2421, those fill-the-gap monies can be distributed annually by the county into individual funds controlled by its superior court, county attorney, and public defender offices.

The fill-the-gap money originates from a 5% deduction applied to total court revenues collected, but excluding restitution, child support, bonds and Clean Election Fund surcharges.

The total fill-the-gap amount for fiscal year 2018-19 of $431,084.14 (the 2017-18 amount was $411,227.79) will be distributed pursuant to statute, as follows:

• 57.37% to the Local Court Assistance Fund = $247,312.98

• 21.61% to the County Attorneys Fund = $93,157.28

• 20.53% to the Indigent Defense Fund = $88,501.57

• 00.49% to the Arizona State Department of Law = $2,112.31

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

County plans $1 million-plus investment in Ogden Ranch Road
Humane Society annual contract up for approval
Yavapai gets money to battle meth
Supervisors to nix county attorney's budget plans
Chris Kottke selected as new judge pro tem

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News