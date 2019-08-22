Yavapai County supervisors approve fill-the-gap monies

COTTONWOOD – Wednesday, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a consent agenda item that allows fill-the-gap monies to be distributed and used by the county’s court system.

Yavapai County’s superior court, clerk of the court and justice courts collected more money in fiscal year 2018-2019 than the base year collections in fiscal year 1997-1998, according to the Supervisors’ agenda packet.

According to Arizona Revised Statute 41-2421, those fill-the-gap monies can be distributed annually by the county into individual funds controlled by its superior court, county attorney, and public defender offices.

The fill-the-gap money originates from a 5% deduction applied to total court revenues collected, but excluding restitution, child support, bonds and Clean Election Fund surcharges.

The total fill-the-gap amount for fiscal year 2018-19 of $431,084.14 (the 2017-18 amount was $411,227.79) will be distributed pursuant to statute, as follows:

• 57.37% to the Local Court Assistance Fund = $247,312.98

• 21.61% to the County Attorneys Fund = $93,157.28

• 20.53% to the Indigent Defense Fund = $88,501.57

• 00.49% to the Arizona State Department of Law = $2,112.31