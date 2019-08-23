FTC video warns of growing online romance scams
You meet someone special on a dating website. Soon he wants to move off the dating site to email or phone calls. He tells you he loves you, but he lives far away — maybe for business, or because he’s in the military.
"Romance scammers" are among the eighty defendants indicted this week by the Department of Justice in a scheme that stole millions from Americans.
People reported losing $143 million in romance schemes last year, more than any other type of fraud reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
But there are steps you can take to protect yourself or someone you know.
Watch this FTC video and learn how to spot and protect yourself from romance scams. Then share it with your friends.
Report online romance scams at, ftc.gov/imposters.
Information contributed by Kim Kreidler, Consumer Education Specialist, FTC.
- Some wildfires still burning; smoke visible in Verde Valley
- Jerome, other fire departments contain house blaze to basement
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- County plans $1 million-plus investment in Ogden Ranch Road
- Sun shines over new Cottonwood hair studio
- Land swap to give UofA property for Verde Valley veterinary school
- Stolen car recovered in Oak Creek Canyon
- Saber, Sheridan fires blanket Verde with smoke
- Yavapai County K9 team discovers nearly 30 pounds of narcotics
- Vehicle stolen in Rimrock found in New Mexico
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Not a bomb, but a snake and an ax
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Two firefighters burned in Camp Verde mulch fire
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: