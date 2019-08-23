OFFERS
Fri, Aug. 23
90.0°
FTC video warns of growing online romance scams

Originally Published: August 23, 2019 1:26 p.m.

Online Romance Imposter Scams | Federal Trade Commission by FTCvideos

You meet someone special on a dating website. Soon he wants to move off the dating site to email or phone calls. He tells you he loves you, but he lives far away — maybe for business, or because he’s in the military.

"Romance scammers" are among the eighty defendants indicted this week by the Department of Justice in a scheme that stole millions from Americans.

People reported losing $143 million in romance schemes last year, more than any other type of fraud reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

But there are steps you can take to protect yourself or someone you know.

Watch this FTC video and learn how to spot and protect yourself from romance scams. Then share it with your friends.

Report online romance scams at, ftc.gov/imposters.

Information contributed by Kim Kreidler, Consumer Education Specialist, FTC.

